Experience Telluride hiker found dead after missing for nearly 3 weeks

TELLURIDE (AP) — A hiker missing in southwestern Colorado for over two weeks died of an apparent fall.

San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters says the body of 55-year-old Tim Cannon was found Thursday on Ruffner Mountain, about 10 miles northwest of Telluride in the Mount Sneffels Wilderness after being spotted by a pilot.

The local experienced hiker left home on July 8, telling his wife he planned to spend the day climbing Iron Mountain, another nearby peak. The Telluride Daily Planet reports an extensive search was launched after he failed to come home, galvanizing the community.

Ruffner Mountain was previously searched from the air and ground but sheriff’s office spokeswoman Susan Lilly says the rough terrain and Cannon’s dark clothing made it difficult to find him.