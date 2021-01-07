ESPN announces TV schedule for X Games Aspen’s three-day event at Buttermilk

The X Games Aspen superpipe in 2020 at Buttermilk Ski Area. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.



A truly unique and spectator-free X Games Aspen experience took another step toward reality on Thursday when ESPN announced its competition schedule for this year’s event at Buttermilk Ski Area.

An annual showcase of the best freeskiing and snowboarding talent on the planet, X Games is scheduled to go from Jan. 29-31 in what will be a bare bones version compared to what we are used to. All motorized competitions, such as snowmobile and snow bike, won’t take place in 2021, nor will there be any concerts, a staple of the festival. The venue will be fenced off, and no spectators are allowed.

As is the norm, the contests will be televised live on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, the ESPN app and on the X Games digital channels throughout the weekend.

Here’s this year’s X Games Aspen TV schedule. All times listed are MST.

FRIDAY, JAN. 29

Women’s snowboard slopestyle, noon-1 p.m. (@XGames)

Women’s ski big air, 2-2:45 p.m. (@XGames)

Snowboard knuckle huck, 6-6:30 p.m. (@XGames)

Women’s ski superpipe, 7-8 p.m. (@XGames)

Men’s ski superpipe and snowboard knuckle huck encore, 8:30-10:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

SATURDAY, JAN. 30

Women’s ski slopestyle, men’s snowboard slopestyle, women’s snowboard big air, women’s ski big air encore, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (ABC)

Men’s ski big air, 6-6:45 p.m. (@XGames)

Women’s snowboard superpipe, men’s ski big air encore, 8-10 p.m. (ESPN)

SUNDAY, JAN. 31

Men’s ski slopestyle, women’s snowboard slopestyle encore, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (ABC)

Men’s snowboard superpipe, men’s snowboard big air, ski knuckle huck, 6:30-9 p.m. (ESPN)

While the overall athlete numbers will be down a bit because of limitations due to the coronavirus pandemic, the list of invited skiers and snowboarders is as star-studded as ever. Alex Ferreira, the Aspen local and two-time reigning gold medalist in halfpipe skiing, will return for the Friday night feature event alongside Crested Butte’s Aaron Blunck and Nevada’s David Wise.

As of Thursday, X Games snowboard legend Shaun White remains slated to make his return to the Buttermilk superpipe for the first time since 2017. Other notable superstars scheduled to compete this month include Jamie Anderson, Anna Gasser, Red Gerard, Gus Kenworthy, Chloe Kim, Mark McMorris, Max Parrot and Cassie Sharpe, among numerous others.

A complete list can be found at http://www.xgames.com.

