Escape with dinner and a movie slopeside at Ajax Tavern

Attendees settle in to watch “Jurassic Park“ under the tent at Ajax Tavern as part of The Little Nell's Dinner + A Movie winter series Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (Rose Laudicina/The Aspen Times)



Tucked at the base of Aspen Mountain outside Ajax Tavern is a tent that seems simple on the outside, but inside contains a Champagne vending machine, fresh truffle popcorn, cozy twinkle lights, ribbons of red and a movie screen and projector.

This festive (and heated) tent is the home to The Little Nell’s winter Dinner + A Movie series, which is back after a successful summer season of outdoor movies at the base of the mountain.

The Monday night movie event provides a safe escape from the confines of home – the tables are spaced more than 6-feet apart, capacity is limited and all COVID safety measures are followed by staff and attendees – and a way to inject some joy into the start of the week. Diners can choose to order off the Ajax Tavern menu or get the “Red Carpet Dinner and a Drink Package,” which for $60 gets you truffle popcorn, a small bottle of Moet & Chandon Imperial or Rose and your choice of burrata, charcuterie, cheese fondue or a wagyu double cheeseburger with fries.

The vibe of the evening is light and casual and the mood is bright as it seems most attendees are just excited to be “out and about” in a pandemic world, doing something different and social.

The winter series wraps up Monday, March 1, with the 1994 movie “Dumb and Dumber,” truly required viewing for any Aspenite or Aspen visitor. And then the tent comes down and you’ll have to wait until summer to experience this fun and unique night out in town. To make a reservation for Dinner + A Movie, call 970.920.6331.