 Escape holiday stress, take a lap on Aspen Mountain (video) | AspenTimes.com

Need a break from the madness of the holiday season? Take 2 minutes and join us on today’s Drop-In as we take a quiet lap on the Lift 1A side of Aspen Mountain.

 

