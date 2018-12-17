Escape holiday stress, take a lap on Aspen Mountain (video)December 17, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) December 17, 2018Need a break from the madness of the holiday season? Take 2 minutes and join us on today’s Drop-In as we take a quiet lap on the Lift 1A side of Aspen Mountain. Share Tweet Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted. Trending In: NewsGlenn K. Beaton: Psychosexual dysfunction and pickup trucksSnowmass celebrates opening of Base Village, Limelight: ‘It’s a whole new world’Aspen Mountain’s independently-owned restaurant opens for season‘Once again new’: As Base Village rises, Snowmass landscape, demographics signal full-circle change
