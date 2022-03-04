Epitome of hypocrisy
The sign on the stairs at the gondola says cars need to be filled to capacity, but at the Limelight you need proof of vaccination.
The gondola is like an incubator! Yep, a friend of mine from Argentina (who obviously had to be vaccinated to get into the U.S.) and I got kicked out of the Limelight because we had no proof with us.
Ruth Harrison
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
A troubling local link to Putin
As a property owner in Snowmass and in Denver who is Jewish and one generation away from being Ukrainian, I am troubled by the presence of one of Putin’s oligarchs in Snowmass.