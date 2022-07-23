Enjoy Matsuhisa dishes in your home with INTUEAT

Matsuhisa Colorado’s chefs are some of the most well-trained and refined culinary professionals in the world. Pictured left to right: Nico “Shoji” Schlanger, Toru Watanabe, Phil Tanaka, Peter Ives and Masakazu Fukatsu. Brad Yamamoto/Courtesy photo

What’s better than enjoying an outstanding dining experience at Mastuhisa? How about having those same delicious dishes, like the yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño, black cod miso and whitefish tiradito, served in your home?

A new partnership was forged between INTUEAT and Matsuhisa Colorado’s premier restaurant group, with locations in Denver, Aspen and Vail. INTUEAT is a luxury culinary brand based in Denver that started in 2019 to give discerning diners access to an elite portfolio of hand-selected private chefs throughout Colorado. Matsuhisa Colorado is an integral part of chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s hospitality brand, showcasing chef Nobu’s new-style Japanese cuisine.

The relationship developed thanks to INTUEAT’s COO Adam Sherris and Matsuhisa Denver’s executive chef Toru Watanabe, who bridged the connection to the owners of the Matsuhisa Colorado franchise.

“We worked so heavily on establishing this partnership with Matsuhisa, because we know they are an innovative brand that fits INTUEAT’s mission to disrupt the hospitality industry,” said INTUEAT’s founder and CEO Leonardo de Aguiar. “Together, we can push the boundaries of private in-home culinary experiences, all while pioneering a new way for Matsuhisa to expand beyond its traditional four walls and reach clients in a way that no other high-end restaurant has done before.”

Imagine hosting a birthday party, a romantic dinner for two or an event at your home, or any place with a kitchen for that matter, with Matsuhisa Colorado’s private culinary experiences and events team at the helm. Matsuhisa Colorado’s chefs are some of the most well-trained and refined culinary professionals globally, with over 100 years of collective culinary experience and 50 years working under Nobu Matsuhisa. The team brings world-class chefs and service professionals sourced from one of its Aspen, Vail or Denver restaurants.





“One of the biggest reasons consumers are searching for more in-home experiences is because as we evolve as a society, we expect convenience and leisure to come to us. This is an innovative way of creating lasting memories with family and friends around the dining table,” Aguiar said. “INTUEAT also provides a new way of dining and a new way for chefs and brands to connect with their clientele.”

With this new partnership between INTUEAT and Matsuhisa Colorado, you can have yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño, black cod miso and whitefish tiradito served in your home. Brad Yamamoto/Courtesy photo

Luxury culinary brands INTUEAT and Matsuhisa join forces to offer world-class, in-home dining experiences throughout Colorado. Brad Yamamoto/Courtesy photo

If you order in … What: Matsuhisa experience through INTUEAT, in your home Cost: Starts at $5,600 for 2-14 guests; $400 for each additional guest Includes: All ingredients, service staff, equipment, transportation and post-event clean-up. More info, or to book: Intueat.com/MatsuhisaColorado

Matsuhisa Colorado’s premier restaurant group has locations in Aspen, Denver and Vail. Brad Yamamoto/Courtesy photo

