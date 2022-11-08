Elk Camp to exhibit Jose Dávila’s work this winter

Jose Dávila

Courtesy photo

Renowned artist Jose Dávila’s work will appear in an original installation at Elk Camp in Snowmass for the 2022-22 season, Aspen Skiing Co. announced on Tuesday.

The artwork will appear in both a mural and hanging mobile sculpture at Elk Camp. It also will be displayed in the newly renovated Buttermilk Mountain Lodge. As well, Dávila will lead a lecture this winter in Aspen to discuss his work.

Born in Guadalajara, Mexico in 1974, his unique perspective has explored spatial occupation and the dynamic nature of physical structures, according to a news release. Drawing on his formal training as an architect, he creates sculptural installations and photographic works that simultaneously emulate, critique, and pay homage to 20th century avant-garde art and architecture. Referencing artists and architects including Herbert Bayer and the Bauhaus movement, his work investigates how the modernist movement has been translated and re-invented. The Getty Foundation recently awarded the Los Angeles Nomadic Division a grant to develop a mid-career survey of Dávila’s work.

Artwork by Jose Dávila will appear this winter at Elk Camp in Snowmass. | Courtesy image

Courtesy photo

Aspen Snowmass has been highlighting art and artists across its mountains and properties to bring unique artistic visions to its guests for years. Now in its 18th year, the resort’s Art in Unexpected Places program brings artists to Aspen throughout the season to connect with local and global communities through installations, workshops, lectures, and on-mountain experiences.

In previous years, Aspen Snowmass has featured commissioned works by internationally recognized artists such as FriendsWithYou, Susan Te Kahurangi King, Hank Willis Thomas, Paula Crown, Yutaka Sone, Peter Doig, Karen Kilimnik, Jim Hodges, Carla Klein, Mamma Andersson, Mark Grotjahn, David Shrigley, Mark Bradford, Anne Collier, Takashi Murakami, Laura Owens, and Paola Pivi. The lift ticket art program started as a partnership between the Aspen Art Museum and Aspen Snowmass in 2005.