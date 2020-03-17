Elective surgeries postponed at AVH, Midvalley Surgery Center

Aspen Valley Hospital.

All elective surgeries at Aspen Valley Hospital and Midvalley Surgery Center have been postponed for two weeks amidst the COVID-19 spread.

The decision was announced on Monday and was based on the recommendations from the Surgeon General and the American College of Surgeons.

“The postponement of surgical cases is necessary to limit COVID-19 spread and do everything we can to protect our patients and healthcare providers, and to preserve limited resources for the weeks ahead,” reads a press release from AVH.

AVH personnel will notify patients who have elective surgeries over the next two weeks.

Aspen Valley Hospital is in the process of evaluating all elective outpatient services. Patients with outpatient appointments and procedures will be notified if they are also being postponed.

“Although we are currently limiting non-essential access to the hospital and screening every person who enters our facility, we are evaluating every additional means of reducing risk for our staff and physicians in order to maintain a ready workforce,” the press release states. “We all must take social distancing seriously and avoiding public places is better for our patients at this time.”

If patients have questions about an upcoming surgery, appointment or procedure, they are asked to call their provider or the department for further instructions.