Election Day is Tuesday in Aspen

Ballots will be counted Tuesday evening for the city of Aspen municipal election.

Voters are being asked to select a mayor and two council members.

Mayor Torre is being challenged by Lee Mulcahy for the two-year term.

Eight candidates are vying for two open seats on council, including incumbent Ward Hauenstein who is seeking a second and final four-year term.

The other candidates are John Doyle, Sam Rose, Erin Smiddy, Casey Endsley, Mark Reece, Kimbo Brown-Schirato and Jimbo Stockton.

The other seat is being vacated by Ann Mullins, who is term limited after serving two, four-year terms.

Ballots are being accepted until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Ballots should be dropped of in front of City Hall on Galena Street. In-person voting is allowed inside City Hall, although COVID-19 protocols are in place.

If persons want to register to vote, call the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s office at (970) 429-2710.

Over 1,450 ballots had been submitted as of Monday afternoon, according to City Clerk Nicole Henning.

There are 6,119 registered voters in Aspen.

City Council candidates must earn 45%, plus one, of the vote to win a seat, per the city’s home rule charter. For the mayor, it is 50%, plus one.

It’s likely that one council candidate will meet that threshold, but a second one getting that many votes given the crowded field is unlikely, according to city officials.

If that’s the case, there will be a runoff election between the top two vote-getters. That election would occur April 6.