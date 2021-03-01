Election Day is Tuesday in Aspen
Mayor and two council members to be voted on; polls close at 7 p.m.
Ballots will be counted Tuesday evening for the city of Aspen municipal election.
Voters are being asked to select a mayor and two council members.
Mayor Torre is being challenged by Lee Mulcahy for the two-year term.
Eight candidates are vying for two open seats on council, including incumbent Ward Hauenstein who is seeking a second and final four-year term.
The other candidates are John Doyle, Sam Rose, Erin Smiddy, Casey Endsley, Mark Reece, Kimbo Brown-Schirato and Jimbo Stockton.
The other seat is being vacated by Ann Mullins, who is term limited after serving two, four-year terms.
Ballots are being accepted until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Ballots should be dropped of in front of City Hall on Galena Street. In-person voting is allowed inside City Hall, although COVID-19 protocols are in place.
If persons want to register to vote, call the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s office at (970) 429-2710.
Over 1,450 ballots had been submitted as of Monday afternoon, according to City Clerk Nicole Henning.
There are 6,119 registered voters in Aspen.
City Council candidates must earn 45%, plus one, of the vote to win a seat, per the city’s home rule charter. For the mayor, it is 50%, plus one.
It’s likely that one council candidate will meet that threshold, but a second one getting that many votes given the crowded field is unlikely, according to city officials.
If that’s the case, there will be a runoff election between the top two vote-getters. That election would occur April 6.
