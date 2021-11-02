Election Day is here and it’s not too late to register, vote before 7 p.m. Tuesday

Election Day has arrived and there still is time before 7 p.m. Tuesday to register and vote in Pitkin County.

This year’s election locally involves board of education seats in the Aspen School Board, where there are six candidates for three open seats, and Roaring Fork School District, where there are two candidates in each of the two districts that are open. For those in the RFSD, there is also a question about funding to help retain teachers with a mill levy override (Question 5B).

In Aspen there are two questions for city voters: 2A, on whether to allow more of the Wheeler Opera House RETT fund to be used to fund additional arts programs around the city; and 2B, which is a land swap with a local homeowner near Shadow Mountain in west Aspen.

Basalt voters are being asked to extend a portion of an existing property tax (Question 3A) to fund improvements on Midland Avenue, the town’s main street; fund affordable housing projects; and fund “green” projects.

Statewide there are three ballot questions all fiscally related. Amendment 78 asks voters if the Colorado Legislature should be given control of the state’s “custodial funds,” which is revenue collected by means other than taxes.





Proposition 119 asks voters if the retail sales tax on marijuana should be gradually increased to fund a new program for students to provide out-of-school services such as tutoring and mental health services.

Proposition 120 proposes reducing the state’s residential property tax assessment rate from 7.15% to 6.5%, and the commercial property tax assessment rate from 29% to 26.4%.

Pitkin County voters can drop off their ballots until 7 p.m. Tuesday at boxes in front of the Piktin County Administration building in downtown Aspen (530 E. Main St.); Snowmass Village Town Hall (130 Kearns Road); and Basalt Town Hall (101 Midland Ave.).

Those who want to register and/or to vote in-person can go to the county’s admin building on Main Street in Aspen from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday (mask-wearing is mandatory).

For more information on the voting process, go to PitkinVotes.com. For more information on the races and ballot measures as well as updates after the polls close Tuesday night, go to http://www.aspentimes.com/election.