Election Day ’22, Sheriff’s candidates in their own words: Michael Buglione

1-2-22-Michael-Buglione-Aspen Pitkin County Sheriff Candidate

1-2-22-Michael-Buglione

With the Nov. 8 Election Day drawing closer and ballots being mailed out this week, The Aspen Times will be running a series of questions and answers from candidates seeking local office. This week, we will be publishing answers from the two candidates in the race for Pitkin County sheriff — incumbent Joe DiSalvo and challenger Michael Buglione. Today, readers will get to know the candidates a little better, with remaining questions this week focusing on law-enforcement policy and style.

Name: Michael Buglione (pronounced Bul-yo-nee)

Age: 59

Town of residence: Elk Run, Basalt, Pitkin County

Current occupation: Construction superintendent





Leadership and volunteer board experience: Aspen Hope Center, 12 years; Aspen Fire Department, four years; Critical Incident Stress Management team, 12 years; sheriff deputy/sergeant/director of operations. Aspen Police officer, five years. Coroner, FBI Leadership training trilogy.

Education: Three years college

Family: Wife, Holly Davis; daughters, Nicole and Linda Lou Buglione, stepson, Keillor Wright; stepdaughter, Olivia Van Domelen; son-in-law, Travis Van Domelen; and grandchildren, Hayes and Wells VanDomelen.

What drew you to law enforcement? While talking with a deputy in his office in 1994, then-Aspen Police Chief Tom Stephenson walked in and asked if I ever thought of becoming a cop, I replied, “Never,” and Tom said, “Perfect, would you like to become an Aspen police officer?” I was with the Aspen Police Department for five years and then moved over to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office for 12 years.

Name three figures, living or deceased, who have influenced your approach toward law enforcement and administration:

• Sir Robert Peel — The father of modernday policing, known for his quote “the police are the public and the public are the police.”

• Tom Stephenson —Tom hired me, and I was always grateful to him. Tom’s style of policing was thoughtful, use of common sense and a laid back approach. Tom stressed to the department that you treat people kindly no matter what they did. He believed that the Aspen Police Department were ambassadors for the city.

• Bob Braudis — Bob always told people, “I liked Michael so much I hired him twice,” and he did! Bob was the consummate philosopher. His nuggets of wisdom will always live within me. What I learned from Tom and Bob was to always treat people with dignity, respect and compassion. It was something that I passed along to my fellow deputies.

When did you make your last arrest? My last arrest was made in 2018, and the person was charged and was guilty of second-degree attempted arson.

How do you relax? I relax by cooking and reading. I am an avid “Jeopardy” fan (Nerdy, I know). I enjoy spending time with my kids and grandchildren and hiking and biking with my wife.