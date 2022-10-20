Election Day ’22, Sheriff’s candidates in their own words: Michael Buglione, Day 5 

Michael Buglione Aspen Pitkin County Sheriff Candidate

Courtesy photo

Election Day ’22, Sheriff’s candidates in their own words: Joe DiSalvo, Day 5

With the Nov. 8 Election Day drawing closer and ballots being mailed out this week, The Aspen Times will be running a series of questions and answers from candidates seeking local office. This week, we are publishing answers from the two candidates in the race for Pitkin County sheriff — incumbent Joe DiSalvo and challenger Michael Buglione.

Today’s question: In 2000, county voters repealed term limits for the sheriff, assessor and clerk and recorder. Twenty-two years later, do you still support unlimited terms for those three elected positions?

The repeal of term limits should be for the person and not the position. When the Sheriff’s Office term limits were lifted in 2000, they were lifted because the voters wanted Bob Braudis to remain in office. That benefit should not carry over to the successor. The successor should have to earn that benefit. With that said, I would go back to term limits with a maximum of three four-year terms. If the voters want to keep the sheriff in office, they can repeal term limits for that sheriff. If you can’t complete what you set out to do in 12 years, you probably should not be there.