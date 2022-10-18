Election Day ’22, Sheriff’s candidates in their own words: Michael Buglione, Day 3

Michael Buglione Aspen Pitkin County Sheriff Candidate

Courtesy photo

With the Nov. 8 Election Day drawing closer and ballots being mailed out this week, The Aspen Times will be running a series of questions and answers from candidates seeking local office. This week, we are publishing answers from the two candidates in the race for Pitkin County sheriff — incumbent Joe DiSalvo and challenger Michael Buglione.

Today’s question: Why do you think Pitkin County does or doesn’t need a new jail facility?

Pitkin County does not need a new jail. The current jail was originally built to be expanded upon. It has 24 beds; the average inmate count is 11 inmates. The Pitkin County Dispatch Center was located in the jail building. By relocating the Dispatch Center, we have gained that area that can be used for jail use. We need to improve the current jail, make it safer and future-proof. We need to reconfigure the way we escort inmates into the jail; the current method of bringing them up an elevator is dangerous to both the inmate and the peace officers. The current sheriff’s desire for a new jail is predicated on the unsubstantiated claim that our inmates are more dangerous — untrue. The jail issue is something that should have been managed years ago; as your sheriff, I will have long-term goals.