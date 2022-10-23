Election ’22, Pitkin BOCC candidates: Kelly McNicholas Kury, Day 1

Kelly McNicholas Kury

This week, The Aspen Times is publishing a series of questions and answers from the two candidates vying for the District 2 seat on the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners — incumbent Kelly McNicholas Kury and challenger Erin Smiddy. The District 1 seat for the BOCC is also on the ballot with incumbent Commissioner Patti Clapper running unopposed. Election Day is Nov. 8, and ballots were mailed out last week.

Name: Kelly McNicholas Kury

Age: 44

Current occupation: Pitkin County commissioner





Leadership and volunteer board experience: Current: Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority; Colorado River Roundtable; Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee; Ruedi Water and Power Authority; Strategic Housing Working Group; Task Force on Tax Policy; chair, Housing subcommittee, Counties and Commissioners Acting Together; board advisor, Manaus. Former: Aspen Planning and Zoning Commission, please also see http://www.k2forc2.com .

Education: B.A., Anthropology, Humboldt State University; M.A., International Studies, University of Denver

Family: Married to Scott Kury, mom to Brigid (5 years), Aloysius (3 years)

Who is your biggest political inspiration? Jane Goodall. She is tireless, graceful, optimistic, and effective. I am inspired by her belief that everything is connected and everyone can make a difference. One of my prized possessions is a signed postcard from her that says “hear your heart, Kelly.”

Why are you running for a seat on the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners?

I love the people and places of Pitkin County, and we have serious problems to solve. Over the last four years, I have built collaborative relationships with my colleagues on the Board of County Commissioners and our community to make progress on protecting and preserving the qualities that make our community extraordinary. I demonstrated calm leadership throughout the pandemic by advocating for science-based decisions and protecting the vulnerable. I also sought to lessen the hardships on our community through emergency assistance, housing security, and small business grants.

I have brought consistent attention and progress to important issues: allocated $2 million to bolster child care and championed paid parental leave; am spearheading a stakeholder effort to protect the Crystal River; and appointed the Growth Advisory Committee to address how our land-use code affects climate change. By championing action on these issues, we are moving to the best possible future where we are protecting our incredible natural resources and rural character; stopping the worst impacts of climate change; and fostering the opportunity for all residents to thrive. There is still much work to be done, and I have the commitment, knowledge, fortitude, and collaboration to continue to succeed.