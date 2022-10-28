Election ’22, Pitkin BOCC candidates: Erin Smiddy, Day 5

Erin Smiddy

File photoTimes

This week The Aspen Times is publishing a series of questions and answers from the two candidates vying for the District 2 seat on the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners — incumbent Kelly McNicholas Kury and challenger Erin Smiddy. The District 1 seat for the BOCC is also on the ballot with incumbent Commissioner Patti Clapper running opposed. Election Day is Nov. 8, and ballots were mailed out last week.

Today’s question: What industry in Pitkin County do you think is the greatest contributor to climate change, and what can the county do to reel in that industry?

Erin Smiddy: Construction, which leads to copious amounts of traffic and idling trucks and equipment. I like the idea of slowing down the number of demos and monster builds each year in the county. If we are going to allow 15,000-square-foot homes everywhere, I would rather see those construction resources used to build 15,000-square-foot affordable housing projects. I would like to see less trucks on each job site as well; it is ridiculous when a job site has 30 vehicles at once.