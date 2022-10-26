Election ’22, Pitkin BOCC candidates: Erin Smiddy, Day 4

Erin Smiddy

File photoTimes

This week The Aspen Times is publishing a series of questions and answers from the two candidates vying for the District 2 seat on the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners — incumbent Kelly McNicholas Kury and challenger Erin Smiddy. The District 1 seat for the BOCC is also on the ballot with incumbent Commissioner Patti Clapper running unopposed. Election Day is Nov. 8, and ballots were mailed out last week.

Today’s question: Does Pitkin County need new and bigger jail facility or is the current facility fine the way it is with a few improvements?

Erin Smiddy: I am of the belief that the current jail could use improvements and, once again, work as a successful jail to house local inmates. I think we could still work with Garfield County when it comes to housing the inmates who have committed violent crimes or need a higher level of isolation/security. The jail we have is quite large, and I think it has room to extend within. It would cost less money than rebuilding a brand-new jail. I have spent quite a bit of time in the jail as a deputy and usually found that it was a safe, peaceful, controlled environment when run by the correct type of management.