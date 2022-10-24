Election ’22, Pitkin BOCC candidates: Erin Smiddy, Day 2￼

Erin Smiddy

File photo

This week The Aspen Times is publishing a series of questions and answers from the two candidates vying for the District 2 seat on the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners — incumbent Kelly McNicholas Kury and challenger Erin Smiddy. The District 1 seat for the BOCC is also on the ballot with incumbent Commissioner Patti Clapper running opposed. Election Day is Nov. 8, and ballots were mailed out last week.

Today’s question: Where is the best place in unincorporated Pitkin County to build worker housing, and what would you do to make that happen?

Answer: This issue is something that I am constantly considering. I believe there are a few spots within the open space properties that could potentially work. North of the Intercept Lot in the Aspen-Mass space, the north end of Cozy Point by the entrance to the archery range, or maybe north of the Animal Shelter/County shop at the old plum soccer field where they dump the snow in the winter. I love how much open space we have, but with the need so high, we have to start thinking outside of the box to come up with solutions or land to build on. I believe in conjunction with both the cities of Aspen and Snowmass, along with a potential tax to go specifically to housing, we could potentially add to the housing inventory in a reasonable, non-dense and timely manner.