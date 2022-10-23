Election ’22, Pitkin BOCC candidates: Erin Smiddy, Day 1

Erin Smiddy

File photo

This week The Aspen Times is publishing a series of questions and answers from the two candidates vying for the District 2 seat on the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners — incumbent Kelly McNicholas Kury and challenger Erin Smiddy. The District 1 seat for the BOCC is also on the ballot with incumbent Commissioner Patti Clapper running unopposed. Election Day is Nov. 8, and ballots were mailed out last week.

Name: Erin Smiddy

Age: 47

Current Occupation: I currently work at Clark’s Market in Snowmass. I am a former Pitkin County sheriff deputy, and, prior to that, I managed a transportation company for 14 years with 30 employees. I’ve worked almost every job in the hospitality industry since I was a young teenager.

Leadership and volunteer board experience: I have been a volunteer firefighter for over 16 years and was previously a member of the all-citizen Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board for four years.





Education: Earned bachelor’s degree in journalism and speech communications from University of Northern Colorado in 1997.

Family: I have a large family, nine nieces and nephews, but no kids of my own.

Who is your biggest political inspiration? My political inspiration would most fondly be Teddy Roosevelt. He secured our most national treasure in providing National Parks to remain untouched by development and accessible for all to enjoy.

Why are you running for a seat on BOCC? I want a seat on the BOCC because I feel like we need a voice that represents the working-class locals that can relate to the struggles so many are experiencing. I am not a politician, I’m just a devoted citizen that pays attention to local politics. I want a chance to influence the impact Pitkin County has on issues, such as affordable housing, child care, the unreasonable airport runway expansion, and, hopefully, to work with both Aspen and Snowmass to come to solutions regarding our dire need for housing. I am a very transparent person that you can expect honesty and passion out of if I become a commissioner. I love this community!