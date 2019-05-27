Woman, 87, seriously injured in Sunday crash on Highway 82 near Glenwood

A particularly dangerous entrance onto Highway 82 south of Glenwood Springs was the scene of a bad car crash Sunday afternoon that sent an 87-year-old New Castle woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

Carbondale and Glenwood Springs emergency crews responded about 2:20 p.m. Sunday to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 82 just south of the CMC turnoff, which resulted in four people being sent to the hospital and diverted traffic onto the nearby frontage road for about an hour and a half.

The wreck occurred on westbound 82 at mile marker 7, about a quarter-mile south of the main Highway 82/Garfield County roads 114/154 intersection.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, Joanne Clements of New Castle was entering Highway 82 from the frontage road across from the former Sopris and Dos Hermanos restaurant and failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

Her 2013 Subaru was struck by a westbound 2016 Dodge pickup driven by Jose Salias, 18, of Carbondale.

“(Clements) had to be extricated from the vehicle,” according to a Carbondale and Rural Fire District press release. Four patients, including Clementes and Salias and two passengers in his vehicle, both males, ages 18 and 20, were transported to Valley View Hospital.

Clements suffered serious injuries and has been transferred to a Grand Junction hospital. A report on her condition was not available Monday, State Patrol spokesman Josh Lewis said.

The others involved in the accident all sustained minor injuries, he said.