Elderly woman assaulted by relative after 911 call

Aspen police arrested a 50-year-old local woman Wednesday and charged her with assaulting an elderly relative, according to court documents.

The 81-year-old relative told police that Leslie Speck has lived on the couch in her living room since January 2014 without paying rent, buying groceries, cooking meals or cleaning up after herself, according to an affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court.

In addition, the relative said Speck takes money from her purse and has used her credit card without authorization to purchase between $500 and $700 worth of cigarettes in the past five months, the affidavit states. Speck became angry at the woman Monday after she refused to allow her to buy more cigarettes with the credit card, which prompted the relative to call 911.

A police officer responded to the relative's Aspen area home, but after the officer left Speck physically assaulted and threatened to kill the relative, according to the affidavit.

"If you don't do what I say, I will take matches and go upstairs and start a fire and burn the house while you are tied up," Speck said to the relative, according to the affidavit. "I would really like to kill you and cut you up into little pieces."

During the outburst, Speck allegedly got on top of the woman eight or nine different times, placed her knees on her chest and hip area, held her down with both arms and jumped up and down on top of her, the affidavit states. The relative had to pull Speck's hair and bite her hands to get free, according to the court document. Speck also took the woman's shoes and didn't allow her to leave the home.

The relative displayed injuries consistent with her story, and an emergency room doctor later concluded the woman suffered serious bodily injury that could jeopardize her life, the affidavit states.

When officers found Speck sitting on the relative's front porch smoking a cigarette, she told them she'd just taken a sleeping pill, according to the affidavit. She said the relative hit her on the arm, prompting Speck to hold the woman down.

Speck later admitted taking the relative's shoes so she wouldn't leave and fall down in the darkness. She also said the relative was the instigator in the situation and may have dementia, the affidavit states.

Speck was charged with misdemeanor assault and felony assault on an at-risk adult.

On Thursday, District Judge Chris Seldin ordered Speck held in lieu of a $20,000 cash-only bond after she said she didn't have anywhere else to go. Seldin also entered a restraining order forbidding Speck from returning to the relative's house or contacting her.

jauslander@aspentimes.com