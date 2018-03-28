Effort to allow Colorado businesses, medical providers to turn people away based on sexual orientation fails

A bill that would have let businesses offering marriage-related services, employers and certain medical providers turn away people based on their sexual orientation or gender identity without sanction from the state was rejected Tuesday by Democrats in the state House of Representatives.

House Bill 1206 died on a 7-4 party-line vote in the House Judiciary Committee, but not before sparking hours of intense testimony on both sides of the issue.

Charlie Craig and David Mullins, the same-sex couple who were turned down by a Lakewood baker because of his religious beliefs in a case now before the U.S. Supreme Court, were among those who went to the Capitol to speak against the legislation. It was their first time testifying on a bill.

"This bill claims to protect religious freedom, but it does no such thing, " Mullins said. "… It is not freedom of religion; it is freedom from gay people."

