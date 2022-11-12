Last Light on Sopris News News | 1 hr ago Last light hits the fresh snow on the side of Mount Sopris on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, as seen from Carbondale. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times News Tweet All About It: Colorado Midterm Election 2022 28 min ago Willoughby: Comparisons of 50 and 100 years ago 59 min ago Last Light on Sopris 1 hr ago Aspen Community School students hear stories about veterans’ sacrifice, selflessness 1 hr ago Aspen honors veterans on 35th anniversary of the Veterans Memorial Park 21 hrs ago See more