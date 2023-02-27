 EDLmusic-atd-022823 | AspenTimes.com
EDLmusic-atd-022823

Every generation or so, a young bluesman bursts onto the scene and sends a jolt through the blues community. 2020 Grammy nominated Jontavious Willis is that artist. Taj Mahal calls him “the great new voice of the 21st century in the acoustic blues” and Willis proved it Friday night with his three sold-out Jas Cafe shows at Here House in Aspen. His style of playing and his voice touched the sold out audience.
Lynn Goldsmith/Special to The Aspen Times
