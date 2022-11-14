 EDLbells-atd-111522 | AspenTimes.com
EDLbells-atd-111522

People come together to skate on Maroon Lake, in the shadow of the Maroon Bells, on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, near Aspen. It's rare to have the opportunity to skate on the lake before the road to the Bells closes for the season. Betsy Weil, who provided the photo, compared it to a scene from Hans Christian Andersen, the noted Danish author responsible for many familiar tales, such as "The Little Mermaid" and "The Snow Queen," which partly inspired the hit Disney movie, "Frozen."
Photo courtesy of Betsy Weil
