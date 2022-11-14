EDLbells-atd-111522 News News | just now People come together to skate on Maroon Lake, in the shadow of the Maroon Bells, on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, near Aspen. It's rare to have the opportunity to skate on the lake before the road to the Bells closes for the season. Betsy Weil, who provided the photo, compared it to a scene from Hans Christian Andersen, the noted Danish author responsible for many familiar tales, such as "The Little Mermaid" and "The Snow Queen," which partly inspired the hit Disney movie, "Frozen."Photo courtesy of Betsy Weil News EDLbells-atd-111522 just now In Brief 1 hr ago Gas prices falling like the snow 2 hrs ago Roaring Fork Transportation Authority going contactless with mobile pay and ticketing 18 hrs ago Frisch hopes campaign strategy yields more than just moral victory in effort to beat Boebert 20 hrs ago See more