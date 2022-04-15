Easter service in Aspen area

• Aspen Chapel, 77 Meadowood Drive, Aspen, 11 a.m.

• Aspen Community Church-United Methodist, 200 E. Bleeker St., 9:30 a.m.

• Aspen Mountain — The annual Easter Service will be held at the top of Aspen Mountain at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The gondola will start running at 7:30 a.m., and discounted tickets will be sold in the Aspen Mountain ticket office. The nondenominational service will be feature music from Jan Garrett and JD Martin. Breakfast will be available for purchase at the Sundeck after the service. All gondola passengers must have a valid lift ticket or pass to load the gondola. The ticket office will open at 7:30 a.m.; foot passes for the service only are $22 for adults (18-64) and $12 for child, teen and seniors and free for children 6-younger.

• Christ Episcopal Church, 536 W. North St., Aspen, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Easter egg hunt after 10 a.m. liturgy.

• Cornerstone Christian Center, 20351 Highway 82, Basalt, 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. (Easter egg hunt 10 a.m. Saturday)





• Crossroads Church Aspen, 726 W. Francis St., Aspen. Nondenominational Christian worship services at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Easter egg hunt 11 a.m. Saturday). Good Friday service at 6 p.m.

• Grace Church of the Roaring Fork Valley, 1776 Emma Road, Basalt, 9 a.m.

• Snowmass Chapel, 5307 Owl Creek Road, Snowmass Village, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m.

• St. Mary Catholic Church, 533 E. Main St., Aspen. Mass at 7:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. (Saturday service 8:15 p.m.).

• St Peter’s Episcopal Church, 200 Elk Run Drive, Basalt, services at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. (Easter egg hunt after 10 a.m. service)