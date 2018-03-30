Easter service and egg hunt listings

Easter Sunday Service

Aspen chapel sunrise Easter service on Aspen Mountain, 8:30 a.m. The service is free but to ride the gondola you must use either your ski pass or purchase a foot pass, which will be a offered at a discounted rate ($21/adults; $11/child/teen/senior; free for children 6 and younger).

Christ Episcopal Church, 536 W. North St., Aspen, will offer two services at 8 and 10 a.m.

Aspen Chapel, 77 Meadowood Drive, Aspen, 11 a.m.

Crossroads Church Aspen, 726 W. Francis St., Aspen, will be holding a nondenominational Christian worship service at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Nursery and Sunday School will be provided for children through fourth grade during both services.

Aspen Community Church, 200 E. Bleeker St., Aspen, 9:30 a.m.

St. Mary Catholic Church will have two services held at the Wheeler Opera House at 7:30 and 10 a.m. They also are hosting a service at the Snowmass Chapel at 5 p.m.

Snowmass Chapel, 5307 Owl Creek Road, Snowmass Village, 7 and 9 a.m. service

On-mountain worship service at Gwyn's High Alpine on Snowmass at noon.

Easter egg hunts

Aspen Recreation Center at 12 p.m. on Saturday. The ARC is hosting a slew of Easter activities, and while the egg hunt is free, events at the pool at 12:30 and climbing tower treats at noon require a rec center pass or can be accessed by paying a daily admission fee.

Aspen Chapel is hosting an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. Sunday instead of Sunday School for children. Parents are welcome to attend the traditional Easter service at the same time or join their children at the egg hunt.

Christ Episcopal Church in Aspen will host an Easter egg hunt on Sunday around 11:15 a.m. with thousands of hidden eggs to be found.

The Little Nell and Element 47 will host an egg hunt Sunday at 1 p.m. that includes a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Snowmass Chapel will host an egg hunt around 10:15 a.m., it's BYOB (bring your own basket).