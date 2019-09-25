East Snowmass Creek Bridge completed, parks officials say

A provided image of the new bridge over East Snowmass Creek that helps connect the Ditch and East Snowmass trails.

Courtesy photo/Parks, Recreation

The East Snowmass Creek Bridge project was completed on Sept. 20, Snowmass Parks, Recreation and Trails officials said.

According to Starr Jamison, town parks and trails manager, parks and White River National Forest Service officials have been working to build the wide, single-log bridge across East Snowmass Creek since Sept. 3.

The old bridge fell in 2014 and was never replaced due to funding and staffing constraints. Now five years later, after collaboration with the forest service and funding approval from Town Council, the bridge replacement is a reality.

Jamison said Roaring Fork volunteers and over a dozen Basalt High School football players helped put the new bridge in place in recent weeks.

Before the new bridge, trial users had to cross through East Snowmass Creek, which Jamison said was sometimes dangerous when water flows were high.

“I went out at the end of July and the creek was not passable at that time,” Jamison said. “The bridge will allow easier and earlier access.”

Equestrians will still be required to cross through East Snowmass Creek, Jamison said.