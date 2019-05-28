Earthquake shakes lower Eagle Valley, based near Gypsum early Monday

This map from the U.S. Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center shows the area where this morning's incident was felt.



GYPSUM — A magnitude 2.7 earthquake at a depth of 5-kilometers rumbled the lower Eagle Valley at 7:31 a.m. Monday according to officials from the U.S. Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center in Golden.

“It’s nothing that should have caused any damage, but I do think it probably caught the attention of the people in the area,” said Amy Vaughan of the USGS National Earthquake Information Center.

She said the center had received a number of reports about the earthquake from people in the Eagle/Gypsum area. Incident information has been posted on the USGS website.

Vaughan noted the earthquake center welcomes anyone who felt the quake to share information about the incident. Visit the “Felt it, tell us” tab at the center website at the earthquake center websitehttps://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us60003t0z/tellus