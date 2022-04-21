Earth Day happenings planned around Roaring Fork Valley

Cosmo leads Farm Collaborative’s vegetable production co-manager and farm incubator Katie Hunter out of the field with the vegetables for the Community Supported Agriculture box for Garfield County seniors at the farm in Snowmass Village on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Farm Collaborative presents Earth Day Bingo

The Farm Collaborative based across Highway 82 from the Brush Creek Park and Ride, will offer an Earth Day bingo challenge that can be completed from home.

The farm is closed to the public due to renovations and efforts to protect birds onsite from the avian flu but is encouraging people to celebrate Earth Day with eco-friendly actions on the bingo sheet, according to Communications Director Britta Gustafson. Participants will be invited to redeem the card for spring goodies when the farm officially reopens in May.

For additional information and access to the bingo card, visit thefarmcollaborative.org/celabrate-earth-day-everyday .

ACES offers self-guided ranch tours, compost pickup

The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES) will offer Earth Day self-guided tours at Rock Bottom Ranch in El Jebel between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. No registration is required.

ACES also will distribute free compost at Rock Bottom Ranch as well as the Hallam Lake nature preserve in Aspen between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Bring your own bag, bucket or other compost receptacle to pick up the compost provided by Pitkin County Landfill.





O2 Yoga will offer an Earth Day yoga class led by Alexa Kubica in collaboration with ACES. The class runs from noon to 1 p.m. The class was slated to take place outdoors at Hallam Lake but has been moved to the O2 studio due to inclement weather. Registration is required, and 100% of the proceeds from the $30 class donation will support ACES environmental education programs. For more information, visit aspennature.org/classes/earth-day-yoga-o2 .

An “Earth Day in May” celebration will take place at Hallam Lake on May 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. Participants will plant willows and should be prepared to get their hands dirty; more information at aspennature.org/classes/earth-day-2022 .

Basalt Library digs in at community garden

The Basalt Regional Library is organizing an Earth Day event at the Basalt Community Garden just west of Basalt High School on Friday from 2-3 p.m.

Denyse Shrenker from the Colorado State University extension office will check out the library’s plot at the garden.

“We will do a soil sample and figure out what kinds of amendments we need to ensure maximum plant yield this growing season,” an event description states. Kitchen garden seed packets from the library’s seed collection will be available.

350 Roaring Fork marches for climate action in Carbondale

The environmental advocacy organization 350 Roaring Fork will march down Highway 133 in Carbondale on Friday at 4:30 p.m. to call for “bolder action to avert the climate crisis,” according to a news release. A marching band will accompany the marchers south from the roundabout in Carbondale to the Wells Fargo bank branch and back.

The march will be held “to recognize Earth Day and bring attention to three actions available to citizens and leaders in Carbondale and Colorado; namely, 1) to close Xcel’s newest and dirtiest ‘Unit 3/Comanche 3’ coal plant in Pueblo; 2) to pressure Wells Fargo to end its financing of new fossil fuels; and 3) to raise awareness of the climate and environmental impacts of green turf lawns,” the release states.