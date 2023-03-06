Early voting hints at better turnout this year for Aspen elections

Sam Rose, Skippy Mesirow and Bill Guth made their cases for joining the Aspen City Council with moderator Jeff Bernstein at a candidate forum at Explore Booksellers.

Julie Bielenberg

Aspen voters will decide who will occupy two City Council seats and the office of the mayor Tuesday, and so far voter turnout is low, though that is not uncommon for early voting versus Election Day voting.

As of Monday morning, the Aspen City Clerk’s Office had received 1,442 ballots of the city’s 6,130 registered voters. That amounts to 23.5% of the electorate. The 2020 U.S. Census puts Aspen’s population at 7,004 people.

Aspen Mayor Torre takes part in Squirm Night Feb. 8, at GrassRoots TV in Aspen. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

In the 2021 municipal election, which featured eight candidates for two open City Council seats and two candidates for mayor, 38% of the city’s 6,161 registered voters cast a ballot.

In both 2017 and 2019 about 11% voted early in person and about 25% voted in person on Election Day. Historically, most city voters wait until the last couple of days to cast their ballot.

Aspen mayoral challenger Tracy Sutton takes part in Squirm Night on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at GrassRoots TV in Aspen. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Incumbents Mayor Torre and City Councilman Skippy Mesirow are seeking reelection. Longtime civil servant Rachael Richards announced last year that she would not seek reelection.





Tracy Sutton is challenging Torre for the mayoral seat. Bill Guth and Sam Rose are on the ticket for the City Council seats.

A mayoral candidate must receive 50% of the votes, plus one, to win.

To be elected to the City Council, a candidate must win 45% plus one of the votes cast. If two candidates for the City Council fail to reach that threshold, it will trigger a runoff. That would be scheduled for the first Tuesday in April, according to the city’s Home Rule Charter.

Voters can register to vote up until Election Day they meet the requirements of being at least 18-years-old and resident of the city for at least 22 days.

In-person voting is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day at City Hall.

The deadline to return mail ballots via drop box or the Postal Service was Monday, but voters can cast their ballot at City Hall on Tuesday.