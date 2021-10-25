Early voting begins in Aspen, Pitkin County as time ends to mail-in ballot

Cooper accompanies his owner Melissa Jodis in the Pitkin County government building on first day of in-person voting on Election Day in Aspen on Monday, October 25, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Monday was the last day to mail in a ballot for next week’s election, Pitkin County’s clerk and recorder said.

Janice Vos Caudill said she doesn’t recommend mailing in a ballot after Monday because it might not make it back to Aspen in time to be counted by Nov. 2. However, the county’s early voting room opened Monday at the Pitkin County Administration and Sheriff’s Office (530 E. Main St.).

Early voting is available until Nov. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Registered voters who want to vote in person on Election Day, Nov. 2, can do so at the same location between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Voters also can drop off ballots that were mailed earlier this month at drop-box locations at the Pitkin County Administration Building, the Town of Snowmass Village Town Hall (130 Kearns Road) and Basalt Town Hall (101 Midland Ave.) until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

As of Monday afternoon, 1,591 people had voted so far out of about 14,000 registered voters in Pitkin County, Vos Caudill said.





More information about how to vote in year’s election can be found at pitkinvotes.com. For more information on the races and ballot questions, go to aspentimes.com/election.