Early voting begins in Aspen, Pitkin County as time ends to mail-in ballot
Monday was the last day to mail in a ballot for next week’s election, Pitkin County’s clerk and recorder said.
Janice Vos Caudill said she doesn’t recommend mailing in a ballot after Monday because it might not make it back to Aspen in time to be counted by Nov. 2. However, the county’s early voting room opened Monday at the Pitkin County Administration and Sheriff’s Office (530 E. Main St.).
Early voting is available until Nov. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Registered voters who want to vote in person on Election Day, Nov. 2, can do so at the same location between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Voters also can drop off ballots that were mailed earlier this month at drop-box locations at the Pitkin County Administration Building, the Town of Snowmass Village Town Hall (130 Kearns Road) and Basalt Town Hall (101 Midland Ave.) until 7 p.m. on Election Day.
As of Monday afternoon, 1,591 people had voted so far out of about 14,000 registered voters in Pitkin County, Vos Caudill said.
More information about how to vote in year’s election can be found at pitkinvotes.com. For more information on the races and ballot questions, go to aspentimes.com/election.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Early voting begins in Aspen, Pitkin County as time ends to mail-in ballot
Monday was the last day to mail-in a ballot for next week’s election, though ballots can still be dropped off and early voting started Monday.