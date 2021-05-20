Early-morning fire at Elam gravel pit near Aspen causes $1M in damages

More than two dozen personnel responded Thursday morning to a fire at the Elam Construction gravel pit in Woody Creek. Early estimates have damages at more than $1 million, and no injuries.

Courtesy Aspen Fire Department

Area firefighters extinguished a blaze that caused at least $1 million in damages early Thursday morning at the Elam Construction gravel pit in Woody Creek, according to an Aspen Fire Department news release.

Crews responded at 4:39 a.m. and found a large generator and structures near it were on fire. They were forced to first protect large fuel storage tanks and “other industrial structures housing unknown contents,” the release states.

“Fuel supply was cut off to the generator and the fire was suppressed,” the news release stated. The fire was controlled at 5:28 a.m., and no injuries were reported.

Elam personnel were on scene to assist crews immediately and “were a vital component of preventing further loss. They provided valuable information regarding the structures and operated a water tender, which assisted with water supply in this non-hydranted area,” according to the release.

Damages caused by the fire are expected to exceed $1 million, officials said.

Crews from the Aspen Fire Department, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue and personnel from the Aspen Ambulance District and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the blaze.

The release did not state the cause of the blaze. Crews will remain on scene Thursday morning to watch for any hot spots.