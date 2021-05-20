Early-morning fire at Elam gravel pit near Aspen causes $1M in damages
Crews respond to Thursday morning incident at Woody Creek business
Area firefighters extinguished a blaze that caused at least $1 million in damages early Thursday morning at the Elam Construction gravel pit in Woody Creek, according to an Aspen Fire Department news release.
Crews responded at 4:39 a.m. and found a large generator and structures near it were on fire. They were forced to first protect large fuel storage tanks and “other industrial structures housing unknown contents,” the release states.
“Fuel supply was cut off to the generator and the fire was suppressed,” the news release stated. The fire was controlled at 5:28 a.m., and no injuries were reported.
Elam personnel were on scene to assist crews immediately and “were a vital component of preventing further loss. They provided valuable information regarding the structures and operated a water tender, which assisted with water supply in this non-hydranted area,” according to the release.
Damages caused by the fire are expected to exceed $1 million, officials said.
Crews from the Aspen Fire Department, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue and personnel from the Aspen Ambulance District and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the blaze.
The release did not state the cause of the blaze. Crews will remain on scene Thursday morning to watch for any hot spots.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Early-morning fire at Elam gravel pit near Aspen causes $1M in damages
Firefighters responded at 4:39 a.m. and found a large generator and structures near it were on fire. Crews were forced to first protect large fuel storage tanks and “other industrial structures housing unknown contents.” The fire was knocked down within 45 minutes.