Early bird passes for JAS Labor Day on sale; The Lumineers to headline

Denver based alternative folk-rock band, The Lumineers, will headline JAS Labor Day, Sept. 1-3, 2023

Courtesy JAS

Jazz Aspen Snowmass has announced the initial lineup for the 2023 Labor Day Experience, including American alternative folk band and Denver-based The Lumineers, multi-platinum sellers Old Dominion, and six-time Grammy nominees the Brothers Osborne.

James Horowitz, president and CEO of Jazz Aspen Snowmass, explained the thought process behind booking the three-day Labor Day music event, noting that several factors contribute to choosing which artists to pursue — including audience input of whom they would most like to see perform through the organization’s annual survey.

“We always look for a blend of genres across the three days, particularly rock, pop, country — with a strong dose of soul,” he said. “We lean toward high-energy artists who are known for great live shows …. After decades of JAS Labor Day, we know this is something our audience wants.”

With 21 No. 1 hits across a range of radio formats, the Denver-based, alternative folk rock The Lumineers entered the international stage in 2012 with their breakthrough song, “Ho Hey,” the first single from their self-titled debut. The album rose to No. 2 on the SoundScan/Billboard 200 and earned the band two GRAMMY nominations, including Best New Artist, which catapulted them to international fame and sold-out arenas.

The band’s fourth album, BRIGHTSIDE, was released in January, and its first single, BRIGHTSIDE, reached No. 1 on Billboard’s AAA Radio Chart.





Country music band Old Dominion will perform at JAS Labor Day in September 2023.

Courtesy JAS

Old Dominion is an American country-music band formed in Nashville, Tennessee, that fuses clever lyrics with an infectious sound. Since breaking onto the music scene in 2014, the band has notched eight No. 1 singles at country radio, surpassed one billion on-demand streams, earned several platinum and gold single certifications, and headlined arenas and amphitheaters around the globe. They are the reigning CMA and ACM Group of the Year.

Brothers Osborne is an American country-music duo consisting of brothers T.J. Osborne and John Osborne. Born in Deale, Maryland, they signed a recording contract with EMI Records Nashville in 2012. Their sound marries the twang of Southern music with the groove and guitar-driven swagger of rock ‘n’ roll, which has garnered them six GRAMMY nominations, four CMA Awards, five ACM trophies, and more than a half-dozen hits.

According to Horowitz, fans can expect more acts to be announced throughout the winter, including, “A really big artist who has never played JAS and going to be a ‘wow.'”

Early bird three-day, general-admission passes, three-day Deck passes, and Patron (VIP) three-day passes are on sale at http://www.jazzaspensnowmass.org and range in price from $294 plus fees for general admission, $850 plus fees for Deck passes, and $2,750 and upward for various VIP sections, with a price increase expected later in the year.

Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day started in 1995 at Coney Glade with Buddy Guy, The Neville Brothers, and Willie Nelson headlining, Horowitz said.

“In 1996, we moved to our current location at Snowmass Town Park, and the list of legendary artists who have graced our stage is mind-boggling and humbling,” he said.

“It’s a privilege and an honor every year. The longevity of the event and the traditions it has spawned for so many returning guests is something we never take for granted,” he said. “Once the music begins … that special feeling comes over us. Here we go again, savor it my friend because those three days and nights will fly by … and then it’s another whole year before this tribal sort of gathering happens again!”