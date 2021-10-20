Earl Biss doc to play Aspen’s Shining Mountains Film Fest





A new documentary about the life of beloved and influential Aspen-based Crow Nation artist Earl Biss will screen at the Wheeler Opera House’s Shining Mountains Film Festival on Nov. 20.

“Earl Biss: The Spirit Who Walks Among His People” is directed by Lisa Gerstner, who authored the 2019 book “Experiences with Earl Biss.” The screening will coincide with a Biss exhibition at Aspen Grove Fine Art opening Nov. 19.

The screening is part of a two-day, four-program return for Shining Mountains on Nov. 20 and 21 celebrating Native American culture and history. The 2020 festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival includes the feature-length documentaries “End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock” and “Warrior: The Life of Leonard Peltier” along with two short film programs. Filmmakers, actors and subjects will be on hand for in-person post-screening Q-and-A’s.

Shorts include the Sundance Film Festival award winning short “Fast Horse,” “Cree Code Talker” and “The Blanketing.” Additional events include a live dance performance with Larry Yazzie, Ute prayer and songs with a hoop dance and several special guests.





Shining Mountains Film Festival is a documentary film festival presented by the Aspen Indigenous Foundation, in partnership with the City of Aspen and Wheeler Opera House.

“This year, we highlight the diverse talents, uniqueness and strength of the Native American Indian People(s),” festival founder and Aspen Indigenous Foundation executive director Deanne Vitrac-Kessler said in the announcement. “Native communities have been devastated by COVID, even more so than the rest of America, and have shown great resilience just as they have in the past. It is an honor to host Native American Indian producers, actors, writers and performers, who will share their stories, their voices, their challenges and their ancestral ways with our local communities.”

Single program tickets are $25. A Saturday or Sunday Pass is $40, or Weekend Pass for $75. On sale now and can be purchased at the Wheeler box office and aspenshowtix.com .