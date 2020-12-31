Eagle County rolls out COVID-19 vaccines for residents 70 and older

Roaring Fork Fire Rescue division chief Richard Cornelius measures out a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during the first round of vaccination for personnel in El Jebel on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Eagle County Public Health and Environment will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to residents over 70 years old next week, including at a clinic in El Jebel.

The vaccine will be available at the drive-through site at the Eagle County office building and community center in El Jebel on Friday, Jan. 8, from 1 to 5 p.m. The site is adjacent to Crown Mountain Park.

Clinics will also be held in Eagle and Edwards next week.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, appointments can be scheduled online at http://www.eaglecountycovid.org or by phone at 970-328-9750. If no appointments are available, it means the clinic is full for that day or location.

Those receiving the vaccine will be asked to sign an attestation confirming they are a resident of Eagle County and are available for both doses, according to a notice from Eagle County government. Vaccine supply is still very limited. Appointments are required. Additional clinics will be made available as additional vaccine supplies are received.

Residents are defined as those with a permanent mailing or physical address within Eagle County and who will be present for 30 days past their first dose of vaccine to receive a second dose; or, those who own property in Eagle County and reside there for greater than 30 days at a time, and who will be present for 30 days past their first dose of the vaccine to receive a second dose.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced new guidelines Wednesday to allow vaccines for anyone ages 70 and above. Pitkin County officials said Thursday morning they expect to have an update by afternoon about how they will handle vaccines.

(Editor’s note: Eagle County initially released information that said anyone living in a household with someone 70 years of age or older would also be eligible for the vaccine. A county representative said that information was an error. The vaccine is only for people 70 and older.)