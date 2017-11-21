 Eagle County offices closed for holiday | AspenTimes.com

Eagle County offices closed for holiday

Staff report

Eagle County offices in El Jebel will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving.

Emergency services are always available by calling 911. The county's road and bridge department will be on-call at 970-479-2200 in cases of emergency, and the Sheriff's Office telephone number is 970-328-8500 for non-emergencies. 

All county offices will resume regular hours Nov. 27.    

