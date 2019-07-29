Eagle County fire agencies respond to wildfire on BLM land up Colorado River Road

UPDATE: Firefighters from various agencies in Eagle County are battling a 6-acre blaze on Bureau of Land Management land approximately 14 miles up Colorado River Road.

The fire, which has been named the Red Dirt Cliff Fire, is burning pinyon-juniper woodlands, according to David Boyd, a spokesman for the Upper Colorado Fire Management Unit.

Boyd said windy conditions helped the fire grow quickly but that it’s now moderating. The location of the fire is about 5 miles southwest of Burns.

This is a developing story and will be updated.