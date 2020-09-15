Eagle County drops to Stage 1 fire restrictions on Friday

Due to more favorable weather conditions, Eagle County will implement Stage 1 fire restrictions. Those restrictions will take effect Sept. 18 at 12:01 a.m. The county is currently in Stage 2 restrictions.

Fire managers base decisions about fire restrictions on specific moisture measurements in vegetation and other risk factors such as predicted weather and amount of current fire activity.

The restrictions that will be implemented and remain in place until further notice are:

Campfires are only allowed within designated fire grates in developed campgrounds (a metal, in-ground containment structure — fire pans and rock campfire rings are not acceptable).

No fires of any type, including charcoal, outside of developed areas.

No smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or in a barren area free of vegetation.

No use of explosive materials, including explosive targets.

No welding or operation of an acetylene or other similar torch with open flame, or any other spark producing device, except from an area that has been cleared of vegetation.

No operation of any internal combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed and in working order.

When the county is under a red flag fire weather alert, this will automatically move restrictions up to the next level. This means that during Stage I fire restrictions, a red flag warning will move the county to Stage 2 fire restrictions.

For more information, go to https://www.ecemergency.org/2020/04/eagle-county-fire-restriction-info.html.

A comprehensive listing of fire restrictions throughout the state and other fire related emergency information can be found online at http://www.coemergency.com.

Information on current wildfires in Colorado and around the country is available at http://www.inciweb.nwcg.org.

To receive real-time emergency text or email notifications, subscribe to EC Alert at http://www.ecalert.org.