Dusting of snow falls around Aspen for Christmas Day skiers, riders

Santa left a little something under all the trees in the Aspen and Snowmass area as skiers and snowboarders will have about 3 inches of fresh snow to play with on Christmas Day.

An overnight storm dropped 2 to 3 inches on the local mountains, according to the Wednesday morning mountain report from Aspen Skiing Co.

The storm is forecast to stay in the Colorado mountains for the day as the National Weather Service is calling for “periods of snow” with the heavier snowfall in the northern and central mountains. Pitkin County is not in the winter weather advisory issued early Wednesday until 11 p.m. by the NWS.

Snow could return Thursday before a dry and sunny weather pattern settles in until New Year’s Eve.

“Unsettled flow will keep periodic snow showers in the forecast through Thursday with another potential disturbance moving into the region for Friday, bringing snow to the southern (Colorado) mountains,” the NWS outlook predicts. “Conditions remain fairly dry and quiet through Tuesday.”

Wednesday morning flights at the Aspen Pitkin County Airport were running mostly on time with just one cancellation.