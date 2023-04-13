Duroux: Want to continue work

Letter to the editor

Many of you citizens in the Crown Mountain Recreation District have received in your mail a ballot for the upcoming election for Board of Directors.

As the current president of the Board, I would ask for your support in voting for me for another term. I would like to continue my work on the board to complete the master plan that is currently in process. We have many great opportunities to enhance the size of the park, and I am always available to visit with anyone regarding future plans and visions.

Most important – mail your ballot to the Edwards address or bring the ballot personally to the Crown Mountain Clubhouse on election day May 2, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. If you did not receive a ballot and reside in the boundaries, please come vote on May 2.

Thank you for your support and vote.

Leroy Duroux





Basalt