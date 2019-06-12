Ducky Derby seeks kids to sell ducks for a good cause

Thousands of rubber ducks cascade into the Roaring Fork River off of No Problem Bridge marking the start of the 20th annual Ducky Derby organized by the Rotary Club of Aspen.

Patrick Ghidossi/The Aspen Times File

The Rotary Club of Aspen is looking for Roaring Fork Valley youth groups to sell Ducky Derby ducks. For every dollar of ducks that is sold, the youth group receives 90% of those funds to support a group or individual cause.

Local youth can sell the ducks in person or online between June and race day in August. Funds raised can be used for teams or groups or for individual causes such as entry fees, equipment/transportation/tuition expenses or other expenses approved by the youth group. The group cause could be purchasing equipment for the group, going to a regional or national event or building a space.

The Ducky Derby is a 28-year-old Aspen tradition that culminates in more than 30,000 rubber ducks racing down the Roaring Fork River the second Saturday of August.

Additionally, youth groups have an opportunity to participate with a booth at the festival the day of the duck race.

For more information, contact the Aspen Rotary Club youth group leader, Stefan Reveal, at 970-366-1751 or stefanreveal@alpinebank.com.