Ducky Derby fills Roaring Fork river with thousands of ducks near Aspen

News | August 10, 2019

Staff reports
People watch from the No Problem Bridge on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, during the 28th annual Rotary Club of Aspen's Ducky Derby along the Roaring Fork River.
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Thousands of rubber ducks and seemingly as many people lined the Roaring Fork River through Aspen on Saturday for the annual Ducky Derby.

The 28th annual event hosted by the Rotary Club of Aspen gives prizes for the owners of the first three ducks to make it to the finish. The ducks were dropped in at Herron Park on the east side of Aspen and finished just past the Mill Street bridge.

Aspen Ducky Derby 2019

LIVE: what does it look like when 20,000 ducks swim in the Roaring Fork River at the same time? We are out here at the annual ducky Derby on a beautiful Saturday afternoon in Aspen.

Posted by The Aspen Times on Saturday, August 10, 2019

