Ducky Derby fills Roaring Fork river with thousands of ducks near Aspen
Staff reports
Thousands of rubber ducks and seemingly as many people lined the Roaring Fork River through Aspen on Saturday for the annual Ducky Derby.
The 28th annual event hosted by the Rotary Club of Aspen gives prizes for the owners of the first three ducks to make it to the finish. The ducks were dropped in at Herron Park on the east side of Aspen and finished just past the Mill Street bridge.
