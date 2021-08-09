Drunk woman found lying in street bites officer

A hysterical, highly intoxicated woman found lying in a downtown street Saturday night allegedly bit an Aspen police officer when she tried to arrest her, according to the court documents.

Belem Villalovos, 34, was charged with felony assault, misdemeanor harassment and domestic violence, and later had to be strapped into a restraint chair at the Pitkin County Jail “because of her escalating behavior,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court.

Villalovos came to the attention of Aspen police after they were called Saturday night to the corner of South Hunter Street and East Hyman Avenue. Emergency dispatchers reported receiving a call about a couple physically fighting and a woman was lying in the street.

When two officers and a sergeant arrived on scene, they found Villalovos “screaming at the top of her lungs and was laying in the roadway,” the affidavit states.

“Villalovos then began to drag her body across the road and sidewalk in a crawling motion all the while screaming at the top of her lungs,” according to the document.

When she got to her feet, she took off her high heels and tried to walk away from officers, who wanted to put her in protective custody. When they caught up to her, they were eventually able to get her in handcuffs after a struggle.

“At this time, Villalovos bent down and bit Officer (Alyse) Vollmer’s left forearm, causing great pain and breaking the skin,” according to the affidavit.

Villalovos’ boyfriend said he and a friend had been trying to walk her home because she was so intoxicated, when Villalovos decided she wanted to walk in the street. They didn’t want her to get hit by a car, but when they tried to get her back on the sidewalk she dropped to the ground and “began to lay in the street,” the document states.

Villalovos allegedly attempted to hit and kick her boyfriend as he tried to get her up.