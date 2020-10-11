Drought tightens grip on Colorado, moves to ‘exceptional’ for Pitkin County

Drought conditions in Colorado and Pitkin County (green) as of Oct. 6, 2020.

Brian Fuchs / National Drought Mitigation Center

The drought that has gripped much of Colorado this year has reached the “exceptional” level on the Western Slope, including Pitkin County.

The entire western half of Pitkin County is now considered in the highest level of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor information released Thursday.

Exceptional drought conditions cover the entire Roaring Fork Valley, most of Eagle County and all but extreme western Garfield County.

About 17% of the state is now considered in exceptional drought, up from 2.64% one week ago.

All of Colorado is now suffering moderate, severe, extreme or exceptional drought with the exception of a small patch on the Wyoming border considered abnormally drought rather than in drought conditions.