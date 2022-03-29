Driver cited after semi rollover in Glenwood Canyon led to lengthy I-70 closure late Sunday
A rollover crash Sunday night on westbound Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon involving a semi-tractor trailer resulted in a near six-hour-long closure as many area residents were returning from spring break travels.
The single-vehicle wreck occurred near mile marker 124, just west of the Hanging Lake Tunnels about 6:51 p.m. Sunday, Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said Monday.
The driver of the 2010 Peterbilt tractor and trailer, Christopher Barcello, 24, of Texas, was not injured in the wreck. He was issued a citation for careless driving, Lewis said.
The crash was the result of the load in the trailer shifting while the truck was negotiating a curve. The rig rolled one-quarter time onto its side, Lewis said.
Westbound I-70 was closed shortly after the incident, and remained closed until 12:44 a.m. Monday, as crews worked to get the rig upright again, he said.
In the meantime, westbound traffic was turned around toward Eagle and the northern alternate route via State Highway 131 and U.S. 40 to State Highway 13, which reconnects with I-70 at Rifle.
