Drive-In movies coming to Aspen Meadows this weekend

"Field of Dreams"

Universal/Gordon/Kobal/REX/Shutt | REX/Shutterstock

Aspen Film will produce two drive-in movie experiences June 26 and 27 at Aspen Meadows. The free drive-in experience will show “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” on Friday and “Field of Dreams” on Saturday in the Music Fest parking lot at the corner of N. 3rd Street and Gillespie Avenue.

The program will be presented by the Aspen Chamber Resort Association (ACRA) and partners from the Aspen Institute, Aspen Meadows Resort, Rowland + Broughton architects and the Aspen Music Festival and School.

“We are pleased to partner with Aspen Film for Movies at the Meadows as a gift to the community and a celebration of getting out after being in.” ACRA president and CEO Debbie Braun said in the announcement. “While summer 2020 will look quite different from Aspen summers as we have come to know and love them, the Aspen community is resilient and adapts to dynamic changes in our ecosystem. This event is just one example of how wonderful collaborations can come to life when faced with changes created by circumstances outside of our control.”

Each film will begin at sundown (approximately 8:45 p.m.). Admission for each car will be free, but reservations are required. Space is limited to 47 vehicles per night, keeping in line with current social distancing measures.

Support Local Journalism Donate

Guests may only attend in automobiles – no motorcycles, no bikes, no walks-ups. Anyone not in a car will be turned away.

Reservations will open on Monday, June 22 noon. All RSVPs will be accepted via email through movies@aspeninsitute.org. Please include the film you would like to attend, your name, license plate, make and model of your car and the best phone number in your email RSVP.

“Aspen Film is thrilled to be partnered with such incredible local organizations and businesses to present Movies at the Meadows,” says Aspen Film executive and artistic director Susan Wrubel. “Since venues were shuttered due to COVID-19, we have had to take all of our recent programming online. We are so thrilled to be able to gather under social distancing guidelines to watch a couple of classic films together outdoors.”

Movie snacks and bottled beverages will be available for pre-purchase from Plato’s, the Aspen Meadows Resort’s restaurant. Filmgoers are also welcome to bring their own food to enjoy.

More information about dining options will be provided when RSVPs are confirmed.