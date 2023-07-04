Drishti Beats brings yoga festival home to Snowmass Base Village

In 2022, the first Drishti Beats Yoga and Music Festival took place in Snowmass Base Village.

Drishti Beats/Courtesy photo

This weekend in the Snowmass Base Village, music, yoga, and the outdoors will come together in a symbiotic connection at the Drishti Beats Yoga and Music Festival.

“We believe that yoga movement to music takes one to a higher level of consciousness,” said Drishti Beats founder Lori Lowell. “It can’t be compared to just movement. There’s this direct universal collaboration and communication with the body and sound.”

She and her husband, Jeremy, are Aspen locals who have served the community through their dentistry practice since they moved here in 2006. When they moved, they were just starting their own yoga journeys.

“We took a few years to really float around and take some courses and really understand all the depths that are involved in yoga,” she said.

In 2012, the Lowells began their 500-hour yoga teacher certification through Yoga Alliance. They are both musicians, as well, and started Drishti Beats because of their belief that music and yoga go hand in hand. With help from their daughter, a vocalist, and son, an electronic music producer, Drishti Beats was born.





The Lowells founded Drishti Beats in 2014. Drishti Beats/Courtesy photo

“We wanted to go and play at music festivals where there is camping and serve as the yoga provider for music festivals. And we did it,” said Lowell.

They played at music festivals across the globe, including Mysterland in the Netherlands and EDC in Las Vegas.

“We get on stage, we teach yoga, we team teach, we collaborate with our musicians onstage with us, and we create this beautiful flow from beginning to end,” she said.

Neosoul musician Dorian sings during a yoga session led by James Woods, who goes by “Dat Yoga Dude,” during the Drishti Beats Yoga and Music Festival last year in Snowmass Base Village. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Since they were already playing at festivals, they decided to further their practice by creating their own 200-hour and 500-hour yoga teacher training platforms.

In 2020, Drishti Beats decided they wanted to create their own festival and thought Snowmass would be a great location for connecting music, yoga, and nature. Unfortunately, they had to cancel the 2020 and 2021 festivals due to the pandemic.

However, in 2022, the first Drishti Beats Yoga and Music Festival took place in Snowmass Base Village. The festival was executed seamlessly, according to Lowell, and featured musicians and yoga teachers from around the world.

“We wanted to try again, and so (for 2023), we went deeper,” she said. “We have beautiful teachers, all kinds of classes from acro yoga inversions, to vinyasa flow yoga, yin yoga, every yoga you could imagine, as well as hula hooping and acrobats.”

In addition to the yoga and music sessions offered, there will be a marketplace with a variety of vendors, from juice bars to jewelry shops. The festival will also feature lectures about psychedelics, acupuncture, and small yoga business ownership.

“The festival is for everybody and all are welcome, even kids,” she said.

There will be sessions available for all skill levels, but Lowell said she encourages everyone to try out sessions that interest them regardless of their yoga experience.

“People feel that they have to be good or they have to follow the pose to a tee. It’s really about getting in touch with how you feel in your body. So what if you can’t necessarily get into a certain pose? There’s always modifications,” she said.

While some of the sessions will have a more traditional yoga flow, others will be untraditional. She said festival-goers should come in with an open mind and a willingness to try out some of the less traditional sessions.

“Yoga has been around for 5,000 years. I it’s not going anywhere,” she said. “From a tradition aspect, it’s really important to share those components to share the depth of what yoga is. But yoga is also freedom and fun and living and seeing and connecting. So I think the most fabulous thing about what we got last year from this festival was everybody felt so connected because they’re doing movement and yoga during the day.”

The Drishti Beats Yoga and Music Festival is from July 7-9 in Snowmass Base Village. To see the lineup and purchase tickets, go to festival.drishtibeats.com .

To reach Audrey Ryan, email her at aryan@aspentimes.com.