Drink it in

As my days as cocktail writer (and editor) for the Aspen Times Weekly wind down — I'm moving on after 19 years with the paper in 2019 — I figured there's no better time than now to tell you what I choose to toast a good day on the hill with at each of our four area ski mountains.

Aspen Mountain: A Champagne toast on the deck of Ajax Tavern is never bad, but for something a bit more unique check out the Marble Bar Aspen, sister establishment to the Carbondale-based Marble Distillery, at the Hyatt Grand Aspen. Try the signature "The Dude" made with Marble Distillery's own Moonlight EXpresso, or branch out — there are plenty of cocktails to choose from here, including "The Dude Abides."

Aspen Highlands: Soak up the sun on the deck at the Highlands Alehouse with a margarita. Made with Milagro Silver (my favorite tequila), fresh-squeezed lime and agave, this marg is the real deal. Another worthwhile call: The Mezcal Mule.

Buttermilk: Home Team BBQ at the Inn at Aspen serves up a mean home-made Michelada. Down to earth with a canned Coors Banquet, this beer bevy is revved up with pepper vinegar, Home Team Hot Sauce, lime and a lip-smacking salt rim. You can also chill out with a Home Team frozen Game Changer.

Snowmass: I've got to say it — the new Limelight is going to be the place to be for apres in the 'Mass. I've yet to try much at the bar, which just opened for business, but the future looks good given the first Libations cocktail feature we did in last week's Aspen Times Weekly. Feel the Beet, baby.

Cheers, to skiing and apres. See you on the slopes!

