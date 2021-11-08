Downtown Basalt project returns to town council for critical vote Tuesday

Developers Tim Belinski and Andrew Light have proposed to demolish the old Clark’s Market building and replace it with a structure with 67 apartment units and a 9,000-square-foot grocery and food hall.

A pivotal public hearing will be held Tuesday on the proposal to demolish the old Clark’s Market building at the gateway to downtown Basalt and replace it with a new structure with 67 apartment units and a 9,000-square-foot grocery and food hall.

Developers Tim Belinski and Andrew Light made a significant concession since the last meeting in an effort to secure sketch-plan approval, the first in a two-step review. In a Nov. 4 letter to the town, they pledged to require at least six-month leases on 100% of the free-market units to ensure they will be available to the local workforce.

Of the 67 units, 17 (or 25%) will have price controls. In addition, the developers previously said at least 60% of the free-market units would be rented for six months or longer. Some council members expressed concerns Oct. 26 that some free-market units could be rented short-term as tourist accommodations. Belinski said at that meeting that wasn’t the developers’ intent. Now they’re putting their pledge in writing. No units will be rented for less than six months.

“These apartments provide workforce housing, which means no short-term rentals,” their letter to the town said.

The developers also agreed that prior to the second stage of review, they would work further on the design to address height issues. They reduced the height from four to three stories prior to the last meeting, but some members of the council and public still raised red flags about the height.





The majority of the roofline is 39 feet, though a limited number of gables and roof features exceed that height.

“As part of the Final Plan application, we will diligently study the roof to further reduce the perceived massing as viewed from the Alpine Bank/Midland Avenue side,” the developers wrote in their letter.

The review of the Basalt Center Circle project is estimated to start at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, but that actual time could vary. The review includes a public comment opportunity.

Council members decided to delay a vote after wide-ranging discussions on multiple topics Oct. 26. They decided they wanted to take a step back and review a fully prepared resolution with fresh eyes at this meeting.

