Double standards in Colorado Mountain College hiring processes

To hammer the last nail into the coffin of the Colorado Mountain College/former Aspen Mayor Steve Skadron mis-hiring fiasco, here’s the open-to-the-public job description for the ongoing search for a new dean at CMC’s Glenwood Springs campus:

“Master’s Degree and three years academic administrative experience required. Ideal candidates will have a breadth of experience in academic administration to cover a wide range of academic matters. Experience with state, regional or federal regulatory academic requirements essential.”

We citizens must insist that leaders of our public institutions adhere to hiring principles no less than are obviously in effect in Glenwood Springs. These principles of proven track records in relevant disciplines, a hiring process with transparency and accountability to the public, along with the ability of members of the public to contribute their views, must never be subjected to the political or personal biases of any particular leader. “Government of the people, by the people, and for the people” must rule.

John Hornblower

Snowmass Village